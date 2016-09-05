17 professions that benefit from bad drivers

3692201862_ea517d2565_bWe always hear about occupations that will be directly affected by self driving cars, such as taxi drivers and truck drivers. But there is a large ecosystem of occupations that benefit from bad driving.

  1. Police officers
  2. Magistrates
  3. Parking enforcement officers (meter maid)
  4. Driver license examiners
  5. Emergency dispatchers
  6. Paramedics
  7. Flight nurses
  8. ER doctors
  9. Radiologists
  10. Trauma surgeons
  11. Insurance agents
  12. Insurance underwriters
  13. Claims examiners
  14. Tow-truck drivers
  15. Body shops
  16. Mechanics
  17. Personal injury lawyers

 

