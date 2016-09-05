17 professions that benefit from bad drivers

We always hear about occupations that will be directly affected by self driving cars, such as taxi drivers and truck drivers. But there is a large ecosystem of occupations that benefit from bad driving.
- Police officers
- Magistrates
- Parking enforcement officers (meter maid)
- Driver license examiners
- Emergency dispatchers
- Paramedics
- Flight nurses
- ER doctors
- Radiologists
- Trauma surgeons
- Insurance agents
- Insurance underwriters
- Claims examiners
- Tow-truck drivers
- Body shops
- Mechanics
- Personal injury lawyers